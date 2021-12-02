Obit – Ms. Patsy Christian Lackey

Ms. Patsy Christian Lackey, age 58, of Carthage, TN, passed away on Tuesday, November 30, 2021.

Ms. Lackey was born December 6, 1962 in Carthage, TN, a daughter of the late Jessie Christian and Rosie Stafford Christian. She was also preceded in death by Brother; Michael Christian.

Ms. Lackey is survived by Children; Jacob (Laura) Wright of Lebanon, TN, and Rachel (Roger Carpenter) Wright of Riddleton, TN. Companion; Robert Lackey of Carthage, TN. Six grandchildren; Julianna Wright of Riddleton, TN, Emma Carpenter of Riddleton, TN, Elizabeth Wright of Lebanon, TN, Lincoln Wright of Lebanon, TN, Amelia Wright of Lebanon, TN, and Jameson Wright of Lebanon, TN.

Funeral Services for Ms. Lackey are scheduled to be conducted from the Carthage Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Friday, December 3, 2021 at 2PM with Eld. Junior Dickerson officiating. Interment will follow in the Ridgewood Cemetery.

Visitation with the family will be at the Carthage Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Friday from 10AM until service time at 2PM.

The family requests memorials be made to assist the family with funeral expenses.

