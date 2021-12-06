Obit – Mrs. Ruby Spurlock

Mrs. Ruby Spurlock, age 55 of Carthage, died Thursday morning, December 2 at Riverview Regional in Carthage. She is survived by: husband, Bennie Spurlock; father, Jordan Measle Jr of the Rome Community; 3 children, Christopher Sean Spurlock, Cymbrelee Dawn Spurlock, Lyndsie Francis Spurlock all of Carthage; sister, Ronda Charles of Clarksville; brothers, Robert Measle of Lebanon, Ray Walker of Lebanon.

Mrs. Spurlock is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her service will be conducted on Tuesday afternoon, December 7 at 3:00 PM. Bro Tim Frank will officiate. Susan Walls and Ashley Hopson will present the eulogies. Following the services, she will be cremated at Cumberland Family Services.

Visitation will be on Tuesday only from 1:00 PM until service time at 3:00 PM.

Sanderson of Carthage