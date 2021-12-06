Obit – Ms. Lindsay Knox-Majors

Ms. Lindsay Knox-Majors, age 31 of Murfreesboro, died Saturday, November 27. She is survived by: husband, Justin Knox-Majors; mother, Cynthia Bell Boyd of Murfreesboro; father, Kenneth Owen Anderson of Nashville; son, Julian Knox-Majors of Murfreesboro; sister, Toccara Spann and husband Rammon of Atlanta; niece, Laila Spann.

Services will be conducted at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home on Saturday morning, December 11 at 11:00 AM. Pastor Woodrow Harris Jr, Pastor Antwine and Shundra Thames, Pastor Derrick and Melissa Redmon, Pastor Jason Scales will officiate.

Visitation on Saturday only from 10:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM.

Sanderson of Carthage