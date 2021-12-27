Obit – Joel Talton Davis

Joel Talton Davis, age 59 of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at T.J. Samson Community Hospital. Joel was born on August 03, 1962 in Monroe County, KY to the late Benny Davis and Vernell Taylor Davis. He had been involved in construction and excavating for many years and was the owner of Davis Custom Dozing. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers, David Davis and Jerry Davis and one sister, Jeanette Blair.

Survivors Include: His Wife- Sheila Taylor Davis of Glasgow, KY, One Son- Trevor Davis(Tonya) of Glasgow, KY, Two Step Daughters- Brandy Smith(Andrew) of Edmonton, KY and Lori Decker of Glasgow, KY, Three Brothers- Jim Davis(Lois) of Pleasant Shade, TN, Barry Davis(Francis) of Glasgow, KY and Randy Davis(Karen) of Red Boiling Springs, TN, Five Grandchildren- Avrie Thrasher, Kaylee Hawkins, Khloe Westmoreland, Landon Davis, Kaige Decker, Special Friends- Darrell Hurt and Chris Walker along with a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral Service: Thursday, December 23, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. at Ballou & Stotts Funeral Home, 304 N. Main Street, Burkesville, KY with burial in Gaines Hill Cemetery. Family requests visitation on Wednesday, Dec. 22nd from 11A.M. until 9 P.M. and after 6 A.M. on Thursday until time for the service.

