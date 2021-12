Mrs. Nancy Cox, age 77 of Gordonsville, died Friday evening, December 24 at her home.

She is survived by daughters, Marilyn DaSilva of Gordonsville, Francesca Ercan of Turkey; son, Michael Edward Morales of Tampa, Florida; sister, Elizabeth “Betty” Branagan of The Villages, Florida; 8 grandchildren.

Mrs. Cox will be cremated at Cumberland Family Services and a Memorial Service is planned for a later date to be announced.

Sanderson Funeral Home