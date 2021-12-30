Obit – Martin J. Maxwell

Martin J. Maxwell, age 50, of Lancaster, TN peacefully passed at his home on December 20, 2021.

Marty married Heather Robinson on September 15, 2018. He worked for Long Foundation as drill operator. Martin served in the US Airforce, and was an active member of Justified Riding Club and Caney Fork Abate both of Smith County.

To know Marty was to love Marty. He had a heart of gold. He brought great joy to everyone’s life, and will be forever missed.

When not working he and his wife would spend time riding, fishing, hunting, and get togethers with family and friends.

He is survived by his wife Heather Maxwell. Children; Courtney (Jeremy) Kincaid, Step Children; Nick McGregor, Kevin(Monica) McGregor, Zayn Hall, and Crimson Hall. Grandchildren; Conan Kincaid, Maggie, Ember, and Evelyn McGregor. Mother; Marsha Maxwell Father; Jerry Maxwell Brothers; Mitchell Maxwell, Chance(Stephanie) Maxwell Sister; Amber(Gabe) Stephenson Grandmother; Mammie Chaffin. He is also survived by a nephews, nieces, cousins, aunts, uncles, and a multitude of friends.

He was preceded in death by his Pa; Butch Chaffin.

Martin was cremated with a celebration of life to be announced at a later date.

Revelation 21:4; And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, shall there be any more pain: for the former things have passed.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in care of Heather Maxwell 27 Lancaster Circle Lancaster, TN 38569 . For cremation services and outstanding medical bills.