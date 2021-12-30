Obit – Mr. Cvan Xavier

Mr. Cvan Xavier, age 50 of Hermitage, died Monday evening, December 20 at his home. He is survived by: mother, Sue Upchurch Thomas of Hermitage, uncles, Bobby Upchurch and wife Mae of Hardinsburg, KY, Tommy and Barbara Upchurch of Horseshoe Bend, Phillip and Val Upchurch of Carthage; aunt, Linda Paschall Upchurch of Carthage; special friend, Kathy Wayne of Kansas City, MO.

Mr. Xavier will be cremated at Cumberland Family Services. A memorial Service will be planned for a later date.

Sanderson Funeral Home