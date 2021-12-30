Obit – Mr. Jud Key

Mr. Jud Key, age 76 of Carthage, died Tuesday morning, December 28 at Riverview Regional in Carthage. He is survived by: wife, Emily Key; children, Cindy Key of Carthage, Bobbie Key of Carthage, Roy Key and wife Rita of South Carthage, Scottie Key of Hartsville, Donnie Key and wife Suzanne of Alexandria, Jeffrey Key of Carthage; step-children, Stacey Norris of Livingston, Tyler Blanks of Carthage; sisters, Diane Langley of Coats, NC, Bonnie May McCormick of Lebanon; 8 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren.

Mr. Key is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his service will be conducted on Friday morning, December 31 at 11:00 AM. Bro. Jimmy Gregory will officiate. Interment in the Smith County Memorial Gardens. Serving as pallbearers are: Rick Gibbs, Rickey Moss, John Richmond, Harold McCall, Tyler Blanks, Eddie Stout, Logan Vanatta; honorary pallbearers, Smith County Highway Department.

Visitation will begin on Thursday afternoon from 2:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Friday from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM.

