Obit – Mr. Garvice “Nick” Gregory

Mr. Garvice “Nick” Gregory, age 82, of the Pleasant Shade Community, died peacefully at 5:45 p.m. Friday afternoon December 31, 2021 at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville where he was admitted December 16th, suffering from lung cancer.

Mr. Gregory was at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his funeral services were conducted Sunday afternoon January 9th at 1 p.m. with his pastor, Eld. Kenny Hensley officiating. Burial followed in the Pleasant Shade Cemetery.

He was born Garvice Edison Gregory on August 18, 1939 in the Graveltown Community and was the youngest of four children born of the late Johnny Braddock (Johnny Rapp) Gregory who died August 8, 1992 at the age of 86, and Clara Susan Gregory who died September 17, 2001 at the age of 102.

Siblings preceding him in death were Jerry Dale Gregory who died September 13, 2007 at the age of 72, Dallas Herold Gregory who died May 21, 1997 at the age of 73, Majorlene Gregory Revas who died February 25, 2013 at the age of 86.

Mr. Gregory attended the former Pleasant Shade Elementary School and in 1958 graduated from Smith County High School. He majored in foreign languages, was in the Spanish and Latin clubs and the trade and industry club his senior year.

Having already spotted the woman he would spend his life with it was said of him in his senior annual “Life! What art thou without love?”, and spend his life with her he did.

Less than seven months after graduation he was united in marriage on December 20, 1958 to the love of his life, Pleasant Shade Community native, the former Ann Sharon “Sha” Beasley. The ceremony was performed by the late Eld. Ted Smith at the home of Sha’s parents, the late Sally Catherine Gregory Beasley and George Washington Beasley, Jr. Garvice was nineteen and Sha was seventeen and that union would last over sixty three years until his death, just as they vowed when they were married.

He was a former truck driver for thirty-three years and retired in 1997 from Consolidated Freightways (“CF”) where he drove for eighteen years. Prior to his employment with CF, he drove first for Time D C Freight Lines for seven and a half years and then seven and a half years for William Hayes Freight Lines. Mr. Gregory was a proud member of the Teamsters Local #480.

Mr. Gregory was saved at the age of 10 in 1949 under the preaching of the late Eld. Calvin “Cal” Gregory and was baptized into the full fellowship of the Mt. Tabor Missionary Baptist Church where he remained a faithful member.

Surviving in addition to his wife Sha is their son, Richey Gregory and wife, Susan Roark Gregory; two granddaughters, Wendy Gregory McCarter and husband Corey, Lydia Kate Gregory and two great-grandchildren, Catherine “Catie” Belle McCarter and Tristan McCarter, all of the Pleasant Shade Community; sister-in-law, Elizabeth “Libby” Gregory of Nashville.

The Gregory family requests memorials be made to either the Pleasant Shade Fire Department or Mt. Tabor Missionary Baptist Church.

