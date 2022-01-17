Obit – Mr. John Sebastino

Mr. John Sebastino, age 60 of Lancaster, died Sunday afternoon, January 9 at his home. He is survived by: nephew, Zach Basimait and wife Carolyn Acuff of Lancaster; sister, Carol Basimait and fiance’ Richard McCormick of Riddleton; nephews, Ian David Hays of Pittsville, MA, Shaun Patrick Goban of Pittsville, MA, Kyle Goolsby of Lancaster; great-niece, Bonnie Keye of Carthage.

Mr. Sebastino is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Family and friends will meet at Ridgewood Cemetery in Carthage for Graveside Services and Interment on Wednesday morning, January 12 at 11:00 AM. Bro. Dewey Dyer will officiate.

Sanderson of Carthage