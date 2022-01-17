Obit – Mr. Joseph Clifton Peyatt

Mr. Joseph Clifton Peyatt, age 79, of Craigsville, WV and formerly of the Sykes Community of Smith Co, TN, passed away on Friday, January 7, 2022.

Mr. Peyatt was born July 7, 1942 in Richwood, WV, a son of the late George Morgan “Pat” Peyatt and Flossie Arrilla Case Peyatt. He was also preceded in death by Son; Johnny Sparks and Siblings; George Peyatt, Grace Hinkle, John Peyatt, Jimmy Peyatt, Roxie Donelson, Bessie Damewood, and Dessie Peyatt.

He married Nancy Belle Hollington on November 16, 1963. He worked as a coal miner for many years and was a member of the Gauley Mills Baptist Church in Gauley Mills, WV.

Mr. Peyatt is survived by Wife of 58 years; Nancy Peyatt of Craigsville, WV. Children; Nancy (Mark) Collier of Brush Creek, TN, Laura (Randy) Kennedy of Smithville, TN, Diane (Charles Arbogast) Roberts of Lebanon, TN, Joseph (Kayla Williams) Peyatt of Craigsville, WV, Brenda (Carl) Duke of Rome, TN, Tammy Thomas of Lafayette, TN, and Steven Peyatt of Carthage, TN. Brothers; Jack Peyatt of Lock Port, NY, Charlie (Erma) Peyatt of Camden-on-Gauley, WV, and Henry Peyatt of Weston, WV. Twenty-one grandchildren, thirty-six great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild also survive.

Funeral Services for Mr. Peyatt are scheduled to be conducted from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 1PM with Evangelist Duane Peyatt officiating. Interment will follow in the Gordonsville Cemetery.

Visitation with the family will be at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Monday from 4PM until 8PM and on Tuesday from 10AM until service time at 1PM.

