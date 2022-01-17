Obit – Mrs. Carolyn Evitts Price

Mrs. Carolyn Evitts Price, of the Tanglewood Community, was pronounced deceased shortly after arrival at 2:58 a.m. Saturday morning January 8, 2022 at the age of 75 at the Riverview Regional Medical Center E. R. in Carthage after becoming gravely ill at her Dixon Springs Highway home.

Mrs. Price was at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral and had requested to be cremated. The cremation will be performed at the Cumberland Family Services in Algood.

A memorial service will be announced later and will be conducted from the Pleasant Shade Upper Cumberland Presbyterian Church, where Mrs. Price attended, with the pastor, Eld. Scott Rigsby officiating.

Born Audrey Carolyn Evitts in Nashville on July 23, 1946, she was the youngest of five children born to the late Sam Evitts who died at the age of 68 on April 25, 1978 and the late Fannie Loretta Petty Evitts who died at the age of 82 on October 11, 1995.

Two brothers preceded her in death, Claude David Evitts who died as the result of an accidental drowning in Old Hickory Lake on May 20, 1969 at the age of 29 and Bobby Gene Evitts who died March 20, 2016 at the age of 85.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Price.

Mrs. Price served as a deputy Smith County Register of Deeds for over thirty years before her retirement and served under former Registers of Deeds, June McKinney and Carol Beasley Gibbs.

She was a 1964 graduate of Dupont High School in Old Hickory.

Surviving are her two sons, Troy Price and Shane Price and a granddaughter Ashley Price Phillips and husband Dustin and two great-grandchildren, Braiden Phillips and Carson Phillips all of the Tanglewood Community; sister, Wilma Evitts Price of the Pleasant Shade Community; brother, Aaron Key Evitts and wife Doreen of the Russell Hill Community; trusted four legged companion, Moozer.

