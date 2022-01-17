Obit – Mrs. Retta Hesson Wilkerson

Mrs. Retta Hesson Wilkerson, a homemaker of the Popes Hill Community, died at 10:10 p.m. Thursday evening January 6, 2022 at the Unity Medical Center in Manchester where she was admitted to the I. C. U. on December 28th being treated for C. O. P. D. Mrs. Wilkerson was 58.

Her pastor, Eld. Barney Allison, officiated at the Monday afternoon January 10th funeral services from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Burial followed the 1 p.m. services in section four of the Ridgewood Cemetery.

Born Retta Faye Hesson at the former Petty-Green Clinic in Carthage, she was the middle child and the only daughter of Glenda Faye Hughes Hesson of South Carthage and the late Bobby J. Hesson who died October 20, 2014 at the age of 73.

All four of her brothers preceded her in death, Jeffery Lee Hesson who died June 20, 2002 at the age of 36, Timothy Ray Hesson who died March 21, 2004 at the age of 39, Jesse Ray Hesson who died June 11, 2018 at the age of 57 and Bobby Dewayne Hesson who died October 10, 2021 at the age of 60.

Mrs. Wilkerson was married to Popes Hill Community resident, Danny Wilkerson on December 5, 2006.

In 2019 she was saved under the preaching of Eld. Barney Allison and baptized into the full fellowship of the Hartsville Missionary Baptist Church.

Surviving in addition to her husband of over fifteen years and her mother are Retta’s three children, Jay Slatton and wife LeAnn of Gordonsville, Amanda Silcox and husband Eld. Dave Silcox, Samantha Slatton Hearn and husband John all of South Carthage.

