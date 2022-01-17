Obit – Mrs. Sue Wright Beasley

Mrs. Sue Wright Beasley, age 94 of Tanglewood and formerly of Beasleys Bend, died peacefully at home on Friday afternoon January 14. She is survived by: daughter, Mary Beasley Hunter and husband Danny of Bethpage; granddaughter, Olivia Suliano Long and husband Blake of Tanglewood; great-grandchildren, Charlie Gene and Chevelle Josephine.

Mrs. Beasley is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her service will be conducted on Tuesday morning, January 18 at 11:00 AM. Eld. Anthony Dixon will officiate. Interment in the Dixon Springs Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are: Richard Hiett, Charles Bass, Richard Gregory, David Gregory, Jackie Dawson, Louis West, Ricky Evitts.

Visitation will begin on Monday afternoon from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Tuesday from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM.

The family has requested memorials to the Great-grandchildren Education Fund.

