Obit – Alice T. Simpson

Alice T. Simpson, 68, of Sparta, TN passed away Friday January 14, 2022. Born in Carthage. TN and raised in Riddleton,TN she spent nearly the last 50 years of her life in Sparta where she raised her two sons Twan and Shane, and fostered countless friendships.

Neubal Monument Funeral Home in Lebanon, TN has been entrusted with Alice’s cremation. A memorial service will be held at a date to be announced. There will be no formal visitation prior to the service.

