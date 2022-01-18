SUSPICIOUS PACKAGE LEADS TO CHARGES

A suspicious package shipped through the U.S. Postal Service to Chestnut Mound has resulted in charges being filed against two people. The two were charged following an investigation conducted by the sheriff’s department K-9 unit and officials with the U.S. Postal Service.

As a result of the investigation, Scott A. Yancy, 61, Chestnut Mound, has been charged with possession of a Schedule VI drug for resale, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal conspiracy to deliver a schedule II drug (Oxycodone). Cynthia R. Wilmoth, 48, Buffalo Valley, faces felony conspiracy charges.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEKS COURIER!