Obit – Mr. Donald “Don” Robert Noll

Mr. Donald “Don” Robert Noll, age 75, of Summerfield, FL, passed away on Sunday, January 16, 2022 in Florida.

Mr. Noll was born October 29, 1948 in the Club Springs Community of Smith County, TN, a son of the late Ruel “Bob” Robert Noll and Jessie Dillard Noll. He was also preceded in death by grandparents; Solon and Lillie Parker Dillard and by Brothers; Gary Noll, Brent Noll, and David Noll. Don attended Gordonsville Elementary School while in Smith County, TN.

After moving to Florida, he attended and graduated from high school. Then he joined the United States Air Force and worked in weather services. Don enjoyed keeping up with the weather and he and his family traveled over the US and England. After retiring from the USAF, he worked at a radio station, AM 640, as a meteorologist and taught school.

Don is survived by his wife of 7 years; Jessica Noll of Summerfield, FL. Son; Jeff (Janice) Noll. Daughter; Paige (David) Moyer. Two grandchildren; Ben Moyer and Devin Moyer. Mother of his children; Mary Noll of California. Brothers; Stuart (Margaret) Noll and Greg Noll both of North Carolina. Several nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive. Don is survived locally by an Aunt; Ernistine Bennett of Club Springs, TN, which he and his wife surprised her for her 80th birthday on February 26, 2020 and again on February 26, 2021. They recently came back for his 75th birthday on October 29, 2021 while on a trip to West Virginia.

Don left a testimony that he had been saved years ago in Tennessee while visiting his family. His last wish wish was to be cremated and his ashes brought back to Tennessee.

