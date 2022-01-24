Obit – Mr. Eddie Dale Smith

Mr. Eddie Dale Smith, age 90, of Gordonsville, TN, passed away on Friday, January 21, 2022.

Mr. Smith was born October 12, 1931 in Hickman, TN, a son of the late Lela Belle Bates Smith and Marshall A. Smith. He was also preceded in death by an infant brother.

Mr. Smith was a 1949 graduate of Gordonsville High School and later graduated from Tennessee Tech University, then known as Tennessee Polytechnic Institute. He served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. Mr. Smith worked for the United States Government in Soil Conservation until his retirement. He was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church, Gordonsville.

Mr. Smith is survived by Caregivers; Glen and Sandra Vaden of Gordonsville, TN, and his family at First Baptist Church, Gordonsville.

Graveside Services and Interment for Mr. Smith are scheduled to be conducted at the Gordonsville Cemetery on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at 1PM with Bro. Ryan Rogers officiating.

Friends will gather at the cemetery just prior to the 1PM graveside.

Memorials are requested to the First Baptist Church, Gordonsville.

