Obit – Ms. Hallie Mai Agee

Ms. Hallie Mai Agee ,age 96, of Dowelltown, TN passed away Wednesday, January 19,2022 at her residence.

Ms. Hallie was born on August 20, 1925 in Smithville, TN to her parents, the late Herbert & Jo Anner Mullican Tramel. Also preceding her in death is her husband, Floyd Agee, brother & sister, W.J. Tramel & Beulah Joins. She was a retired shirt factory worker & was a member of Elizabeth Chapel Baptist Church.

Funeral Services were held on Friday, January 21, 2022 at 1pm from the chapel of Love-Cantrell Funeral Home. Bro. Kenneth Tramel officiated and burial followed at Whorton Springs Cemetery.

Survivors include her Daughter, Glenda (Clifford) Randolph of Dowelltown, TN. 2 Grandchildren, Breanna (Chris) Hawkins of Lebanon, TN & Cody (Amelia) Randolph of Smithville, TN. 6 Grandchildren, Clay, Clent & Cora Hawkins & Dawson, Corbin & McCoy Randolph.

Pallbearers were, Donnie Wayne Agee, Bobby Agee, David Agee, Daniel Agee, Joey Agee, Michael Agee, Josh Agee, Tyler Kent & Clay Hawkins. Clint Hawkins served as an honorary pallbearer.

Love – Cantrell Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements

This notice provided as a courtesy to the Agee Family.

LOVE-CANTRELL FUNERAL HOME