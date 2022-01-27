Obit – Mr. Horace Manion Chappell

Mr. Horace Manion Chappell, age 94 of Brush Creek, TN, passed away on Tuesday, January 25, 2022.

Mr. Chappell was born April 28, 1927 in Louisville, KY, a son of the late George Lindsay Chappell, I, and Clyde Dearie McCellan. He was also preceded in death by Children; Harvey Dean Peach and Darla Kaye Peach and Brothers; Glenn Curtis Chappell and Benny Mac Chappell.

Mr. Chappell served his country in the U.S. Navy. He retired from Nissan after many years.

Mr. Chappell is survived by Wife; Bonnie Chappell of Brush Creek, TN. Children; Michael Chappell, Deborah Amos, Margaret (Jeffery) Fawbush, Lindsay (Susan) Chappell, Thomas Gene (Teri) Peach, and Johnathan “Sheena” Peach. Nine grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren also survive.

Celebration of Life Services for Mr. Chappell are scheduled to be conducted from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 1PM with Bro. Shane Smith officiating.

Visitation with the family will be at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Saturday from 12PM until service time at 1PM.

