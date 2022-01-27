Obit – Mrs. Barbara Harville

Mrs. Barbara Harville, age 77 of South Carthage, died Monday afternoon, January 24 at her home. She is survived by: husband, Kenneth Harville; daughter, Jennifer Harville Cowan and husband David of South Carthage; grandchildren, Corinna Elizabeth Cowan and Cecelia Irene Cowan ;sister, Carolyn Young Denney of Lebanon; uncle, Lester K. Young and wife Katy of Sparta; special friends, Donnie and Willie Lambert and Janice Enoch.

Mrs. Harville is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral home where her service will be conducted on Sunday afternoon, January 30 at 1:00 PM. Pastor Scott Ezell and Bro. Mike Ross will officiate. Interment in the Smith County Memorial Gardens. Serving as pallbearers are: Jason Harville, Scotty Harville, Anthony Phillips, Ryan Reed, Jason Jendras, Jeff Jenkins; Honorary pallbearers, Current and Retired Employees of the Smith County Board of Education.

Visitation will begin on Saturday afternoon from 2:00 PM until 7:00 PM and on Sunday from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM.

Masks are suggested

The family has requested memorials to Carthage Church of Nazarene, Smith County Lady Owls Soccer or Smith County Playhouse.

Sanderson of Carthage