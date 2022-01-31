Obit – Patricia Keen Hackett

Our beloved Patricia Keen Hackett, age 76, a homemaker of Brentwood, went to heaven to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday afternoon January 27, 2022 at 1:34 p.m. at the Williamson Medical Center in Franklin where she had been cared for since January 23rd. Her family was at her bedside

Rev. Monica Mowdy, pastor of the Carthage United Methodist Church, officiated at the 11 a.m. Tuesday morning February 1st funeral services from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Burial followed in the Garden of The Cross at the Smith County Memorial Gardens.

Mrs. Hackett was one of two daughters and was born Patricia Ann Keen in Portland on February 22, 1945 and was the daughter of the late Cordell Edward Keen who died at the age of 56 on May 4, 1968 and Eunice Prudence Jones Keen who died in 2000 at the age of 89.

Mrs. Hackett’s only sibling, Phyllis Jean Keen Ayres died at the age of 67 on September 21, 2003.

She was a 1963 graduate of Portland High School and attended Calhoun Community College in Huntsville, Alabama, Ohio University in Athens Ohio, and finally the University of Mississippi in Oxford, Mississippi.

Mrs. Hackett spent a period of time as executive director of the Middle Tennessee March of Dimes organization.

In Hermitage on April 10, 1978 she was united in marriage to Carthage native, Dr. Robert Moore Hackett.

She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.

She also loved collecting antiques and searching for gifts that her family would cherish.

She and her devoted husband loved to travel and enjoyed seeing and visiting friends who lived all over the country.

While family was her pride and joy, music and crafting were her passions. She loved the hours spent playing the dulcimer, at which she excelled, with her friends. All of her friends who played with her will miss her so much.

She made many contributions to the enjoyment and pleasurers she shared with her family and many friends who loved her so deeply.

Mrs. Hackett was an Episcopalian by faith.

Patricia is survived by Dr. Robert Hackett of forty four years and five children, Kimberly Hackett and husband Bruce of Nashville, David Hackett also of Nashville, Greg Mofield and wife Yoshiko of Westmoreland, Leigh-Ann Mann and husband Nathan of Nashville, Jenni Hackett MacLean and husband Kenny of Brentwood.

She will also be deeply missed by her ten grandchildren, Chris Hackett and wife Brittany, Jessica Hackett and Javi Tomillo, John Higgins and wife Melissa, Evan Mofield and wife Kristen, Carrie Higgins, Brecken MacLean, Naomi, Nora, and Alicia Mofield, Camryn MacLean and six great-grandchildren.

The Hackett family requests memorials to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

