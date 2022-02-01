DANIEL RECEIVES GOVERNOR’S VOLUNTEER STAR AWARD

A Smith County High School student has received the Governor’s Volunteer Star Award. Eden Daniel, a junior at the school, was the first Smith Countian to ever to receive the award which recognizes outstanding volunteers from across the state.

Daniel will receive the award at the Star Award’s annual ceremony this month as Smith County’s 2021 Youth Honoree.

During the past three years, Daniel has donated over 200 hours of service to her school and community. Daniel is president of the school’s FCCLA, reporter for the Beta Club, Student Council Representative, French Club member, Keeper for Smith County Lady Owls soccer team, manager for the Smith County Owls men’s soccer team, producer for News Channel 3 for Smith County High School, tumbles at the Smith County Elite and works part-time for The Candy Bar.

