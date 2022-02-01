INTEREST IN COMMISSION RACES LACKLUSTER

Going into the final weeks of qualifying for the May Democratic and Republican primary elections, interest in county commission seats is running low. Based on activity at the county’s election commission office—as of Friday, January 28—only one district will potentially have enough candidates for a contested race. In District 5, Gordonsville, four candidates have picked up qualifying papers to run in the Republican Primary Election, but only the top three with the most votes will move on to the County General Election in August.

As of Friday, only one candidate had returned qualifying papers. Candidates must return qualifying papers and be approved by the election commission in order for their name to be placed on the May ballot. With the Republican and Democratic primary election in May, potentially, three Democratic candidates and three Republican candidates from each of the county’s eight district races can move on to the August County General Election.

This means, potentially, six candidates from each of the eight districts can move on from the May primary elections to the August County General Election. Any number of Independent candidates can run in the August County General Election, but must first meet the noon, February 17 deadline. There are 24 seats on the county commission. The county is divided into eight districts, three representatives for each district.

