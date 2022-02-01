Obit – Mrs. Mary Katheryne Hackett Vance

Mrs. Mary Katheryne Hackett Vance, age 88 of Lock Seven, died Monday evening, January 31 at Riverview Regional in Carthage. She is survived by: sons, Tommy Vance and wife Melissa of Lock 7, Joe Vance and wife Lois of Plunketts Creek, Russell “Roscoe” Vance and wife Julie of Helms Bend; 6 grandchildren, Jake Vance of Carthage, Logan Vance of Carthage, Claire Reilly and husband Patrick of Alcoa, Jon Neal Vance of Plunketts Creek, Hayden Vance of Helms Bend, Westen Vance of Helms Bend.

Mrs. Vance is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her service will be conducted on Thursday afternoon at 1:00 PM. Bro. Sam Vance and Eld. Danny Raines will officiate. Interment in the Smith County Memorial Gardens in Carthage with Eld. Luke Spurgeon officiating. Serving as Active pallbearers are: Patrick Reilly, Chad Hackett, Jake Vance, Logan Vance, Jon Neal Vance, Hayden Vance, Westen Vance; Honorary pallbearers are: Bobby Gentry, Gerald Reed, James Reed, Gerry Reed, Jamie Hubbard, Andrew Allen, Paul Montgomery.

Visitation will begin on Wednesday afternoon from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Thursday from 11:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

The family has requested memorials to: Caney Fork Miss. Baptist Bldg. Fund or the Smith County Humane Society.

