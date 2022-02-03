Obit – Mr. David Lee Shelton, Jr.

Mr. David Lee Shelton, Jr., age 41, of the Brush Creek, TN community passed away on Tuesday February 1, 2022.

David was born in Ft. Sill, Oklahoma on Oct. 28, 1980, a son of David Lee Shelton Sr. and Margaret Thomas Shelton. He was a 2000 graduate of Gordonsville High School and was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church. David was a warehouse worker for Cracker Barrel in Lebanon, TN.

David is survived by his parents, David Lee and Margaret Thomas Shelton of Brush Creek, TN, brothers: Zack (Amber) Shelton of Brush Creek and Sean (Kendra) Shelton of Carthage, TN , nieces and nephews: Serenity Shelton, Samuel Shelton, Lexie Shelton, Avery Shelton, Isabell Shelton, and Aiden Shelton; uncles, Billy Thomas, Bobby Thomas, Hun Il Lee; aunt, Sandra Kim; cousins: Alex Thomas, Ben Thomas, Sylvia McDonald, Bobby Thomas Jr., Therese Thomas, Jeanne Powell, Steve Kim, and Chiyon Kim.

Funeral Services for Mr. Shelton are scheduled to be conducted from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 1PM with Bro Ron Ralph officiating. Interment will follow in the Gordonsville Cemetery in Gordonsville, TN.

Visitation with the Shelton Family will be at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Saturday from 12 Noon until 1PM.

Bass of Gordonsville