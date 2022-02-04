Obit – Mr. Dow Armistead

Mr. Dow Armistead, age 56 of Club Springs, died Thursday morning, February 3 at Cookeville Regional Medical Center. He is survived by: 4 sons, Justin Armistead of Club Springs, Jacob Parrish of Baxter, Eddie Parrish of Baxter, Josh Hawthorne of Gasden, Alabama; sister, Jennifer Maynard and husband Tommy of Elmwood.

Mr. Armistead is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his service will be conducted on Sunday afternoon, February 6 at 3:00 PM. Bro. Mike Bennett and Eld. Thomas Allen Gibbs will officiate. Interment in the Smith County Memorial Gardens. Serving as pallbearers are: Monty Montalbo, Mikey Bennett, Jonathan “Pee Wee” Rains, J. T. Thompson, Bobby (J.R.) Cripps, Charles (Peanut) Fields.

Visitation will be on Sunday only from 11:00 AM until service time at 3:00 PM.

Sanderson of Carthage