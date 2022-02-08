CARTHAGE STILL TALKING ABOUT TORNADO SIRENS

Discussion among Carthage city officials concerning a tornado warning system for the town will continue into next month. In January, the city’s council discussed a siren type warning system for the town, requesting bids for the project be taken. During the city council’s February meeting Thursday night, Councilman Steve Babcock asked Mayor Sarah Marie Smith why the project had not been bid. Mayor Smith said she wasn’t clear on the specifications for the bid.

Also, the topic was listed on this month’s agenda for further discussion. On more than one occasion, Councilman Babcock has requested the city look into the feasibility of tornado warning system for the city. City officials have been discussing a siren type system.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEKS COURIER!