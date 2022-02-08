POLICE LOOKING FOR ARMED ROBBER

Law enforcement authorities continue to search for a lone gunman who robbed a South Carthage convenience market. A white, male subject armed with a pistol entered MoJo’s Convenience Market shortly before 8 p.m., Wednesday (February 2), ordering a clerk into the store’s bathroom before taking off with money from a cash register.

The male subject of slender build was basically dressed in black, wearing black pants, a black jacket with a black or grayish hoodie. The male subject had the pistol in his right hand which was bare. On his left hand, the male subject wore a white glove.

The male subject’s face was partially covered with a cloth. After exiting the bathroom, the clerk contacted police. Monday, South Carthage Police Chief David Long said the department was following up on leads in the case. The incident occurred around 7:53 p.m. The timing of the armed robbery was unusual.

