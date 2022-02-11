Obit – Mrs. Thelma Hesson

Mrs. Thelma Hesson, age 88 of Lafayette, died Thursday morning, February 10 at Centennial Medical Center. She is survived by: daughter, Beth Chandler and husband Michael of Lafayette; 2 grandchildren, Clarice Chandler and Lulu Chandler both of Lafayette; brother, Doyle Wakefield.

Mrs. Hesson is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her service will be conducted on Sunday afternoon, February 13 at 1:00 PM. Eld. Dwight Dyer will officiate. Interment in the Patterson Cemetery in the Russell Hill Community .Serving as pallbearers are: Phillip Hesson, Will Hesson, Eric Russell, Jon Hesson, Todd Chandler, Tony Chandler.

Visitation will begin on Saturday from 2:00 PM until 7:00 PM and on Sunday from 10:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

The family has requested memorials to: Testament Primitive Baptist Church or the Annie Butler Memorial Scholarship Fund

