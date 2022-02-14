Obit – Mr. George Marshall Dillon

Mr. George Marshall Dillon, age 74, of Gainesboro, TN, passed away on Friday, February 11, 2022.

Mr. Dillon was born November 9, 1947 in Kirk, WV, a son of the late James Claude Dillon and Nora Sturgell Dillon. He was also preceded in death by siblings; James Howard Dillon, William Thomas Dillon, Daniel Clay Dillon, and Frank Dillon. He married Betty Russell on February 27, 1989. He worked for Hutchinson in Livingston. Mr. Dillon was proud to live on Booger Ridge for 25 years.

Mr. Dillon is survived by Wife; Betty Dillon of Gainesboro, TN. Children; Angela Moses, Emily Cordeiro, and Rebecca Elizabeth (Austin Eury) Dillon. Five grandchildren; Christopher, Amanda Christine, Kayley, Cayden, and Rayleigh Brooke. Siblings; Wanda June Vnace, Joyce Ann (Rayburn) Spaulding, Dallas (Dee) Dillon, Dyle Edward Dillon, Claudette Block, and Edwina Sue Dillon.

There are no services planned at this time.

