Obit – Mrs. Ernestine Dillard Bennett

Mrs. Ernestine Dillard Bennett, age 83 of Club Springs, TN, passed away on Wednesday, February 16, 2022.

Mrs. Ernestine was born February 26, 1938 in Club Springs, TN, a daughter of the late Solon Dillard and Lillie Parker Dillard. She married Jimmie Carol Bennett on September 2, 1955 and he preceded her in death on June 5, 2013. She was also preceded in death by Sisters; Claudine Dillard and Jessie Dillard Noll and Nephews; Gary Noll, Brent Noll, David Noll, and Don Noll.

Mrs. Bennett was a longtime member of Macedonia The Baptist Church of Christ in Club Springs, TN. She had always been a homemaker but also helped work on the farm. After her husband went to work a public job, she took care of the farm by herself. She raised her children and helped raise her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved gardening and flowers and her favorite flowers were mums. She loved helping people and meeting people. She always loved to help her family. Ernestine loved going to church and revivals and loved going to food giveaways to meet people.

Mrs. Bennett is survived by five children; Mike (Kathy) Bennett of Hickman, TN, Sharon (Johnny) Raines of Club Springs, TN, Randy (Diane) Bennett of Club Springs, TN, Steve (Robin) Bennett of Cookeville, TN, and Susie (Donnie) West of Converse, TX. Twenty-three grandchildren, thirty-three great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild also survive. Nephews; Stuart Noll and Greg Noll.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Bennett are scheduled to be conducted from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at 2PM with Bro. Frank Randolph and Bro. Mike Bennett officiating. Interment will follow in the Gordonsville Cemetery with Bro. Donnie West officiating.

Visitation with the family will be at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Saturday from 4PM until 8PM and on Sunday after 11AM until service time at 2PM.

