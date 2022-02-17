Obit – Mrs. Margie Forkum

Mrs. Margie Forkum, age 93 of Tanglewood and long time resident of Kempville, died Monday evening, February 14 at Riverview Regional in Carthage. She is survived by: daughter, Brenda Kemp of South Carthage; 2 grandchildren, Jason Kemp and wife Tracey of Carthage, Norrissa Kemp of Nashville; brothers, Hulon Holland and wife Jean of Defeated Creek, Lillard Holland of Bagdad; sister-in-law, Reba Holland of Bagdad; 4 great-grandchildren, Bailey and Wesley Kemp, Mallory Dickerson, Maddy Sampson.

Mrs. Forkum is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her service will be conducted on Wednesday afternoon, February 16 at 1:00 PM. Bro. Jeff Burton will officiate. Interment in the Defeated Creek Memorial Gardens. Serving as pallbearers are: Brandon Holland, David Holland, Eddie Holland, Draper Graham, Mark Holland, Daniel Grimsley.

Visitation will be on Wednesday only from 10:00 AM until 1:00 PM.

The family has requested memorials to: Smith County Humane Society or St. Jude Childrens Hospital.

Masks are appreciated.

Sanderson of Carthage