Obit – Ms. Tonyann McGowan Jennings

Ms. Tonyann McGowan Jennings, age 51, of Brush Creek, TN passed away Monday February 14, 2022.

Tonyann was born November 8, 1970 a daughter of Jimmy B. McGowan and Patricia Ann Sircy McGowan.

Tonyann is survived by two daughters Josie (Gregg) Norton of Baxter, TN and Hannah (Chris) Edwards of Baxter, TN; two grandchildren Granger and Montana Norton; parents: Jimmy B. and Patricia Sircy McGowan of Hickman, TN; sister: Leigh (Roger) Boles of Brush Creek, TN; nieces and nephew: Kealy (Calvin) Cowan, Kiara (Curtis Taylor) Boles, and Kevin (Alivia Barrett) Boles; great-nephews: Easton Cowan, Bentley Cowan and Dawson Cowan.

Tonyann’s remains were at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes. Private graveside services and interment for Tonyann were held at the Gordonsville Cemetery.

Bass of Gordonsville