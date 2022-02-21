Obit – Mr. Billy Paris

Mr. Billy Paris, age 73 of Carthage, died Wednesday evening, February 16 at Riverview Regional in Carthage. He is survived by: children, Robert Paris and wife Rachel of Chestnut Mound, Heather Paris of Carthage; mother, Ethel Kelly of Carthage; grandson, Jordan Paris.

Mr. Paris is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his service will be conducted on Sunday afternoon, February 20 at 1:00 PM. Bro. Lanny Thomas will officiate. Interment in the Brush Creek Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are: Marty McPherson, Charles Stewart, Robert Paris.

Visitation will begin on Saturday afternoon from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Sunday from 11:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

The family has requested memorials to the Funeral Fund.

