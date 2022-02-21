Obit – Lois “Lollypop” Marie Crowell

Our beautiful mother, Lois “Lollypop” Marie Crowell has went to walk with Jesus on February 13, 2022 in Carthage, TN.

Lois was born February 19, 1956 in Nashville, TN, a daughter of the late Dorthy Marie Boggs Williams and Richard Lewis Williams. She was also preceded in death by Sister; Joann Stauffer, Brother; Richard Williams, Nanny; Winnie Mae, and Son; Nicholas Brown.

Lois is survived by Husband; Michael Crowell. Eight beloved children; Terry Ray Baker, Gregory Baker, Virgil Lucas Baker, Roxanne Cunningham, Scarlet Jones, Tera Jane Baker, Victoria Randolph, and Joey Michelle Crowell. Six wonderful siblings; Shirly Black, Mary Jane Williams, Sandra Watson, Winnie Williams, Hoyt Black, and Jim Black. She has thirty grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Lois was who she was – some people may not have always agreed with her but remember she played the game with cards she was dealt and always found a way. Her greatest accomplishment were her children and grandchildren and that she beat cancer five times in her life. She will be greatly missed by all. No matter what, you could always knock on her door and she would answer with a smile and hugs. Just remember, family, the greatest gift mom gave us was her love and wisdom. Heaven has a beautiful angel. Love you always.

Services will be held at a later date.

Bass Funeral Home