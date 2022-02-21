Obit – Mr. Randy Hesson

Mr. Randy Hesson, age 62 of Defeated Creek, died Friday afternoon, February 18 at Riverview Regional in Carthage. He is survived by: siblings, Daniel Hesson and wife Joyce of Russell Hill, Darrell Hesson of Russell Hill, Windle Hesson and wife Regina of Rocky Mound, Rickey Hesson and wife Martha of Riddleton, Carolyn Halliburton and husband Joe of Defeated Creek, Ronald Hesson of Defeated Creek, Teresa Woodard and husband Chris of Hartsville, Betty Hubbard and husband Jerry of 4 Way Inn.

Randy is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his service will be conducted on Sunday afternoon, February 20 at 3:00 PM. Eld. Kenneth Summers will officiate. Interment in the Patterson Cemetery in the Russell Hill Community.

Visitation on Sunday only from 12:00 Noon until service time at 3:00 PM.

The family has requested memorials to the Patterson Cemetery Mowing Fund.

