Obit – Mrs. Martha Ash

Mrs. Martha Ash, age 82 of Carthage, died Friday afternoon February 18 at Sumner Regional Medical Center in Gallatin. She is survived by: children, Keith Ash and wife Amy of Pleasant Shade, Aleshia Cowan and husband George of South Carthage; 4 grandchildren, Chelsy Long and husband Ridge, Joshua Kursawe, Matthew Smoczynski, Robert Smoczynski and wife Ashley, 2 great-grandchildren, Korbin Long and Kollins Long.

Mrs. Ash is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her service will be conducted on Monday afternoon, February 21 at 3:00 PM. Bro. William Harris will officiate. Interment in the Ridgewood Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are: Joshua Kursawe, Ridge Long, George Cowan.

Visitation will be on Monday only from 11:00 AM until service time at 3:00 PM.

Sanderson of Carthage