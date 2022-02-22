OWLS CHAMPIONSHIP BOUND

The Smith County High Owls basketball team advanced to the District 6AA Championship game with a 45-41 victory over Westmoreland at Watertown last Saturday night. The game was a close affair with the top-seeded Owls making just enough plays to overcome the fourth-seeded Eagles.

Smith Co. improved to 24-5 overall but missed four fourth quarter layups and five free throws to keep the game close. With the Owls win, Smith Co. will host Monterey or Bledsoe County in the Region 4AA boys quarterfinals on Saturday night at 7:00 at Bill Landreth Gym.

