Obit – Mr. William Robert Mabe

Mr. William Robert Mabe, age 92, of Alexandria, TN, passed away on Monday, February 21, 2022.

Mr. Mabe was born May 31, 1929 in Sparta, TN, a son of the late Ina Mai Fitts Mabe and Bracket Mabe. He married Shirley Schaub on August 8, 1953 and she preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by an infant sister and by Brothers; Dave Mabe and Johnny Franklin Mabe.

Mr. Mabe was a member of the Lower Helton The Baptist Church. He served his country in the United States Army for four years and in the U.S. National Guard for 25 years, having served in Korea and Germany. He worked several years for TRW.

Mr. Mabe is survived by Son; Wayne (Edie) Mabe of Livingston, TN, Daughters; Barbara Lester of Alexandria, TN, Anita (Larry) Thomas of Auburntown, TN, and Melissa (Kenny) Adcock of Smithville, TN. Grandchildren; Jessica Atkins, Rebecca (Adam) Factor, Jeremy Thomas, Joshua (Colleen) Lester, Cameron (Whitney) Lester, Candace (Paul) Hatch, Casey Reagan, Christy Nivens, and Kendra (Craig) Smithson. Fifteen great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Brother; James (Linda) Mabe of Smithville, TN.

Funeral Services for Mr. Mabe are scheduled to be conducted at the Avant Funeral Home in Alexandria, TN, on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 1PM with Bro. Barry Whitaker and Larry Thomas officiating. Interment will follow in the Brush Creek Memorial Gardens.

Visitation with the family will be at the Avant Funeral Home on Wednesday from 4PM until 8PM and on Thursday from 11AM until service time at 1PM.