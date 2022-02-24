Obit – Mrs. Grailon Gregory

Mrs. Grailon Gregory, age 100 of Dixon Springs, died Tuesday afternoon, February 22 at her home. She is survived by: 2 daughters, Yvonne Hunter of Lebanon, Hilda Hines and husband Donnie of Hendersonville; 3 grandchildren, Dr. Tommy Lee Carman and wife Kay of Clarksville, Gregory Don Hines and wife Cornelia of Hendersonville, Jonathan Xavier Hines and wife Audra of Hendersonville; 10 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Gregory is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her service will be conducted on Saturday afternoon, February 26 at 1:00 PM. Eld. Eddie Gregory will officiate. Interment in the Dixon Springs Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are: Jonathan Hines, Steven Carman, Paul Carman, Jackie Oldham, Eldon Gregory.

Visitation will be on Saturday only from 10:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

