Obit – Ms. Linda Slagle

Ms. Linda Slagle, age 78 of South Carthage, died Wednesday morning, February 23 at her home. She is survived by: children, Sherry McCaskey of Melbourne, FL, Tammie Key and husband Ed of the Key Hollow community, Kim Hornsby and fiance’ Clyde Fulmer of Rockwood, Terri Minchey and husband Richard of Mt. Juliet, Phillip Slagle and wife Rachel of Gordonsville; 11 grandchildren, Trevon McCaskey, Fallon McCaskey, Michael Key, Samantha Key, Dustin Hornsby, Makenzie Hornsby, Tanner Minchey, Sarah Minchey, Abigail Minchey, Emma Ayers, Bryson Slagle.

Ms. Slagle is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her service will be conducted on Saturday morning, February 26 at 11:00 AM. Interment in the Gordonsville Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are: Michael Key, Trevon McCaskey, Bryson Slagle, Phillip Slagle, Shannon Brinkley, Terry Smith.

Visitation will begin on Friday afternoon from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Saturday from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM.

Sanderson of Carthage