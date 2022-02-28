Obit – Mr. Kenneth Davis

Mr. Kenneth Davis, age 65 of Turkey Creek, died Wednesday afternoon, February 23 at Riverview Regional in Carthage. He is survived by: siblings, Alfred Overstreet of South Carthage, Lou Harris and husband George of Lafayette, Finis Davis and wife Carolyn of Pleasant Shade, Helen Davis of Turkey Creek, Gary Mosley and wife Cindy of Pleasant Shade; step-son Ronnie Walker and wife Jennifer of Chestnut Mound.

Mr. Davis will be cremated at Cumberland Family Services and a Memorial Service will be conducted on Saturday March 5 at 1:00 PM at the Carthage Full Gospel Church. Rev. Louann Haley will officiate. Interment will be in the Overstreet Family Cemetery in the Conditt Hollow.

Visitation will be on Saturday March 5 only at the Carthage Full Gospel Church from 11:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

The family has requested memorials to the funeral fund.

Sanderson Funeral Home