Obit – Mr. Walter J. Lamey, Jr

Mr. Walter J. Lamey, Jr, age 92, of Brush Creek, TN, passed peacefully of natural causes on Thursday February 24, 2022.

Mr. Lamey was born November 8, 1929 in Biloxi, MS, to the late Walter Lamey, Sr, and Amanda Champaign Lamey. He was also preceded in death by Brother; Ronald Lamey and Sister; Barbara Ghirardi.

He was married to Betty Hover Lamey for 66 years.

Walt was a Navy veteran, serving in the Korean War. He was an avid painter and carver prior to moving Tennessee to be closer to his family.

He is survived by his wife, Betty of Brush Creek, TN, Children; Cheryl Doiron, Diane Taron, Patricia Dietrich, David Lamey, and Kenneth Lamey. Fifteen grandchildren and thirty three great grandchildren.

The family wishes to thank Tessa Pope, administrator and the staff at Smith County Health and Rehabilitation Facility in Carthage, TN, for their care and compassion towards Walt over the past six months.

Arrangements by Bass Funeral Home, Gordonsville.