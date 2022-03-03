Obit – Mrs. Jessie Martin Butler

Mrs. Jessie Martin Butler, age 94 of Defeated Creek, died Thursday morning, March 3 at Smith County Health and Rehab. She is survived by: 2 sons, David Butler of Defeated Creek, Roger Butler and wife Melanie of Graveltown; 16 grandchildren; 44 great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Butler is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her service will be conducted on Saturday morning, March 5 at 11:00 AM. Bro. Jimmy Gregory will officiate. Interment in the Defeated Creek Memorial Gardens. Serving as pallbearers are: Andrew Butler, Jesse Butler, Kevin Butler, Daniel Gregory, Kelly Butler, Jackson Wright, Erron Wright, Randy Cook.

Visitation will begin on Friday from 2:00 PM until 7:00 PM and on Saturday from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM.

Sanderson of Carthage