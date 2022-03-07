Obit – Mr. Roger Duke

Mr. Roger Duke, age 72, of Popes Hill, died Friday evening, March 4 at Vanderbilt Wilson in Lebanon. He is survived by: daughter, Amanda Duke of Mt. Juliet; son, Carl Duke and wife Brenda of the Rome Community; siblings, Elizabeth Butler of Watervale, Raymond Duke of Hiwassee, Thelma Perry and husband Clarence of Lock 7,David Duke and wife Annette of Pensacola, Florida; James Duke and wife Sandra of Carthage, Linda Sullivan of McMinnville, Lester Duke of Hiwassee, Frankie Duke of Lebanon, Shirley Rich and husband Tim of Crossville; 7 grandchildren, Brittany Jenkins and husband Aaron, Destiny Dedmon and husband Colby, Cheyenne Duke and fiance’ Chase Edwards, Jordan Duke and wife Kellie, Tamara Heflin, Tristen Mayhugh, Seth Mofield; 4 great-grandchildren, Alliyah Dedmon, Brian Dedmon, Emmie Dedmon, Taryn Gillam.

Mr. Duke is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his service will be conducted on Thursday morning, March 10 at 11:00 AM. Bro. Jamey Duke and Bro. Jimmy Green will officiate. Interment in the Gordonsville Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are: James Duke, David Duke, Scotty White, Aaron Jenkins, Colby Dedmon, Chase Edwards.

Visitation will begin on Wednesday afternoon from 2:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Thursday from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM.

