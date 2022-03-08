Obit – Mrs. Brenda Joyce Hembree Wiggins Smith

Mrs. Brenda Joyce Hembree Wiggins Smith, age 78, of Franklin, GA passed away March 4, 2022.

Her funeral was held March 7, 2022 in the chapel of Stutts Funeral Home with Pastor Sam Braswell officiating. Interment followed the service in Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery (Franklin, GA).

Brenda was born June 5, 1943 in Heard County, GA, the oldest daughter of the late Aaron Lincoln Hembree and Willie Kate Hornsby Hembree.

She earned an Associate’s Degree from Cumberland College in Lebanon, and a Bachelor of Science degree from Tennessee Tech. Later she completed her studies with a Master’s Degree from West Georgia College (now the University of West Georgia).

She began her teaching career in Carthage, later moving to Douglasville, GA, where the majority of her years were spent. She retired with 28 years of service for her students.

Brenda enjoyed being loved and giving love all of her life. She liked to travel and go on adventures, but the thing that gave her the most joy was spending time with her family.

She has now gone to spend eternity in Heaven. If you do not have a personal relationship with Jesus Christ as your Savior, she and her family would encourage you to ask Jesus into your heart right now.

Her former husband, Harold Wiggins, passed away in 1995. Her second husband, Vernon Smith, passed away in 2014.

Survivors include: two sons, Darold Wiggins and Dwayne Wiggins (April); five grandchildren: Brett Wiggins, Chafin Pitts (Justin), Brandon Wiggins (Haley), Daulton Wiggins (Erica), Mary Caitlin Rose Wiggins Brooks (Taylor); four great-grandchildren: Luke Reeves, Andrew Pitts, Bennett Pitts, and baby Wiggins; one sister, Marge Hembree Longino (Dwight); one brother, Craig Hembree (Cynthia); nieces and nephews: Marsha Gentry, Dane Kimball, Allen Hembree (Brandi), and Cole Hembree; and a number of other relatives and friends.

The family has requested no flowers. If someone wishes to buy flowers in Brenda’s memory, the family asks that you give them to someone you love. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital (www.stjude.org), because no child should have cancer; or to the American Diabetes Association (www.diabetes.org). Cancer and Diabetes have both had a negative impact on Brenda’s family.

Those who wish may write memorial tributes at www.stuttsfuneralhome.com.

Stutts Funeral Home of Franklin, GA in charge of arrangements.