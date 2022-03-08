TWO CHARGED AS DELIVERY DISCOVERED BY OFFICERS

Two people face multiple charges following a traffic stop made by a sheriff’s department deputy on Interstate 40. During the traffic stop which occurred at the 258 mile marker, Deputy Nathan Williams contacted K-9 officer Sgt. Junior Fields to assist in the investigation when items wrapped in black electrical tape were located inside the vehicle in which the two people were traveling.

“Upon speaking to the driver, identified as Haidie Thinoi, 27, Memphis, it was found that she had gone to the Morgan County Correctional Complex to visit an inmate where she was suppose to drop the items off which she stated was marijuana and tobacco,” an offense report filed by Sgt. Fields read.

“I then spoke to the passenger and vehicle owner, identified as Carl Williams, 34, Memphis, who state his brother had given him the items to take to Knoxville to meet someone.”

