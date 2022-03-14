Skip to content
Breaking News
TWO CHARGED AS DELIVERY DISCOVERED BY OFFICERS
CARTHAGE CITY HALL COULD RECEIVE UPGRADES
DAYLIGHT SAVINGS TIME BEGINS
GAS PRICES UP 40¢ IN SINGLE WEEK
TN History for Kids: Zollicoffer remembered for duel, Civil War fate
Contact Us
E-Edition
Special Sections
Subscribe
Archives
Facebook
Email
Menu
Home
E-Edition
Special Sections
Subscribe
Legal/Public Notices
News
Obituaries
Connect
TN History for Kids
Regional News
Tennessee News
Nashville News
University of Tennessee News
Tennessee State University
Crossword
Recipes
Weekly Specials
Coupons
Our Community
Chamber of Commerce
Churches
Elected Officials
Law Enforcement
Smith County Heritage Museum
Town Of Carthage
Town of Gordonsville
Schools
Carthage Elementary
Defeated Creek School
Forks River School
Gordonsville Elementary
Gordonsville High School
New Middleton School
Smith County Board of Education
Smith County High School
Smith County Middle School
Union Heights School
About Us
Classifieds
Animals
Auctions
Auto-Trucks-Cycles For Sale
Business Opportunities
For Rent or Lease
Free
Garage – Yard Sales
Help Wanted
Homes-Commerical Property For Sale
Lost & Found
Lots – Acreage
Misc. For Sale
Mobile Homes For Sale
Services Offered
Wanted
Sports
TN Public Notices
|
logout
Video of the Week
By
Editor
|
March 14, 2022
Posted in
Videos