METH DISCARDED AT YARD SALE

Two people who had stopped to browse at a Dixon Springs Highway yard sale in the Tanglewood community were arrested. Both were wanted by law enforcement in other counties, according to sheriff’s department booking information.

Meanwhile, one of the two individuals allegedly tossed a bag of methamphetamine in a box of purses which were for sale when they spotted a sheriff’s department deputy coming their way.

The investigation began when sheriff’s department Deputy Nathan Williams stopped to check out an unattended vehicle located at the intersection of Highway 25 and Highway 80 in the Tanglewood community

